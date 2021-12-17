Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $720.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

Lam Research stock opened at $671.28 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.66. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

