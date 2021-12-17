LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 22,000 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.29% of Bumble worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

BMBL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

