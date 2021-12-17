LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $61.17 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,173,000. DigitalOcean accounts for about 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. 30,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,726.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

