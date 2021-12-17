LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

CGNX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

