LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $46.68 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $46,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,873. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

