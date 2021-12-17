LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 800 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.86 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

