LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 146,441 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,596 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,441 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in UiPath were worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $769,807,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $411,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 86,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

