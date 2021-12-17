L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $260.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

