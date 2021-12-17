Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

