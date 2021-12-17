Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.
About Kutcho Copper
