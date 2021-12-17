Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 953 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

