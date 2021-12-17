Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

