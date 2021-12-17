Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

