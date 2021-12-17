Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,284,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,198,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

