Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.