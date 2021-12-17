Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce sales of $16.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.13 million and the highest is $16.51 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 2,581,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

