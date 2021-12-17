Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 518 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.14. 127,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

