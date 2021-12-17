Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.05. 22,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,844. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

