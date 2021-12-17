Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 5,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,056. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.