Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

