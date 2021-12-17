KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Cap Tops $255,753.74

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $255,753.74 and $60,504.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00201562 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

