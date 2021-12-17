Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

