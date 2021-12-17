Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Short Interest Update

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KWPCY stock remained flat at $$41.88 during midday trading on Friday. Kewpie has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

