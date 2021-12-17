Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Short Interest Update

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
KWPCY stock remained flat at $$41.88 during midday trading on Friday. Kewpie has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.
About Kewpie
