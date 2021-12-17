Kevin Michael Fogarty Sells 77,485 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stock

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

