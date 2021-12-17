Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UP. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of UP opened at $4.15 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

