Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $37.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

