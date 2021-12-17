Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ETRN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

