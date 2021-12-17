Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

