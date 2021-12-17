Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPRUY opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

