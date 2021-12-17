Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PPRUY opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

