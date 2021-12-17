Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.78 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

