Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,085,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

