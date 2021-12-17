Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

