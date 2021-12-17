Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
