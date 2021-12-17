K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.16

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.16 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 172.44 ($2.28). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 172.44 ($2.28), with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £76.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.08.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 99,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($230,376.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 207,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,379,905.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

