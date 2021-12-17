K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:KBL traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$34.67. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$33.36 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

