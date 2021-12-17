JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) to Underweight

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EVER stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 316,759 shares of company stock worth $4,476,706 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

