Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $254.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.