JLP Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises 0.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $145.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

