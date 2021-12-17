JLP Asset Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 7.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $223.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.