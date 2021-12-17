JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

