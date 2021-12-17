JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

