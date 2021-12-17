JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head-To-Head Survey

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.39 $35.31 million ($2.63) -16.92 Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 9.81 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.22

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Wireless Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 285.91%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.31% 2.78% 0.68% Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

