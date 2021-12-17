JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.