Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.20 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JEL stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 609.25 ($8.05). 5,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. The firm has a market cap of £186.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 600.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 588.64. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.25 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.06).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
