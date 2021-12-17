Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.20 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEL stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 609.25 ($8.05). 5,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. The firm has a market cap of £186.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 600.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 588.64. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.25 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.06).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.