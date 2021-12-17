Jerrell Shelton Sells 64,963 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $13,393,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.