Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.92 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

