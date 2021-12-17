Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

