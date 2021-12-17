Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target to $10.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE TNP opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

