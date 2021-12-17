Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CSL in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $98.40 on Thursday. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

