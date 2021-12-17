Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sodexo S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sodexo in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sodexo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

