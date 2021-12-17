Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Repsol, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

